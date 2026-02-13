CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.0%
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $600.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.28. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand for semiconductors and related ETFs supports QQQ’s long-term tech leadership and could attract continued flows into the Nasdaq-100. AI Semiconductor Demand Could Propel These ETFs
- Positive Sentiment: A retail-focused take arguing QQQ remains attractive even with the Nasdaq near highs — highlights that mega-cap tech performance continues to drive index returns. This supports demand for the ETF from momentum and buy-and-hold investors. Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF With the Nasdaq Near a Record High? Here’s What History Says.
- Positive Sentiment: Morning ETF updates show QQQ trading higher in pre-market commentary earlier in the week, indicating continued intraday interest and liquidity in the fund. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/12/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show zero or non-meaningful reported short positions (data entries appear to contain errors/NaN)—no clear short-pressure signal from these prints.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noting investor complacency and ignoring historical risks — useful framing but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Investors Remain Content To Ignore History
- Negative Sentiment: Several macro pieces highlight a stronger-than-expected January jobs report and hawkish NFP takeaways; that raises the odds of higher rates or a less-accommodative Fed, which typically weighs on growth/tech names that dominate QQQ. Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Hawkish NFP Sends Stocks Lower
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple warnings about market overextension and correction risks (including pieces pointing to bubble-like AI capex parallels) increase the chance of volatility in QQQ if profit-taking or risk-off sets in. 3 Warning Signs The Stock Market Is Overdue For A Sharp Correction
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis arguing the “AI Goldilocks” narrative may be misleading warns that optimism could reverse quickly if macro or earnings disappoint — a risk for QQQ given its heavy AI/mega-cap exposure. AI Goldilocks Is Fooling The Market
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
