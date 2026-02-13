CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $600.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.28. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

