Humana (NYSE:HUM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.000-9.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Humana’s conference call:

Humana reported substantial membership growth—about 1 million new members (20%) in AEP and expects ~ 25% individual MA growth in 2026 with improved retention (up ~500 bps) and a higher-quality sales mix that management says will be enterprise-accretive in 2026.

and expects ~ with improved retention (up ~500 bps) and a higher-quality sales mix that management says will be enterprise-accretive in 2026. Management expects a significant net stars headwind of ~$3.5 billion in 2026 , which is a primary driver of the year-over-year earnings decline and leaves individual MA margins slightly below break-even after accounting for stars.

, which is a primary driver of the year-over-year earnings decline and leaves individual MA margins slightly below break-even after accounting for stars. Full-year guidance is conservative—Humana expects adjusted EPS of at least $9 for 2026 (down from 2025) as the company factors in the stars headwind and dynamic funding environment.

(down from 2025) as the company factors in the stars headwind and dynamic funding environment. The company is advancing operational and balance-sheet initiatives (outsourcing, supplier consolidation, entity/redomestication, reinsurance and asset sales) that management says will materially improve the operating cost ratio and statutory capital efficiency, enabling funding of member growth while protecting credit ratings.

Strategic growth priorities include expanding Medicaid and CenterWell (now in 13 states with Georgia and Texas next year), expected CenterWell revenue tailwinds (pharmacy, clinics), and planned targeted M&A in primary care to support long-term lifetime value.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.89. The company had a trading volume of 741,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. Humana has a twelve month low of $169.61 and a twelve month high of $315.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $285.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underperformer” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $201.00 price objective on Humana in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.46.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

