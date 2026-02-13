JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $623.0 million-$628.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.9 million. JFrog also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.220 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on JFrog from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $52.19. 3,355,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,853. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 1.13. JFrog has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $865,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 631,325 shares in the company, valued at $40,909,860. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $114,875.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,056.50. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,814 shares of company stock worth $24,969,260. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.