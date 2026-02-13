WOO Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.45 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOO Network has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $32.45 million and $3.40 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 1,888,782,088 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is woox.io/blog/en. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

