Brokerages Set Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Target Price at $8.00

Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QNCX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. D. Boral Capital downgraded shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Lucid Cap Mkts lowered Quince Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Quince Therapeutics from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QNCX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics Trading Down 63.0%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 69,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 86,614 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Quince Therapeutics by 1,382.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 485,912 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quince Therapeutics by 442.1% during the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 632,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Quince Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.