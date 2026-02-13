Avery Nelson III Sells 6,262 Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) COO Avery Nelson III sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $812,744.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,371 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,342.09. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Articles

