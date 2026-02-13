Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 11,889 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 218.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 8.8%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and improving profitability — HOOD reported $0.66 EPS (above estimates) and showed stronger full‑year margins and deposit growth, supporting a longer‑term earnings thesis. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 EPS beat and improving profitability — HOOD reported $0.66 EPS (above estimates) and showed stronger full‑year margins and deposit growth, supporting a longer‑term earnings thesis. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying from ARK/ Cathie Wood signals conviction — Ark Invest added a multi‑million dollar stake during recent weakness, providing a potential buyer-of-the-dip catalyst. Cathie Wood Sees Opportunity

Institutional buying from ARK/ Cathie Wood signals conviction — Ark Invest added a multi‑million dollar stake during recent weakness, providing a potential buyer-of-the-dip catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management pushing prediction markets as the next growth engine — CEO commentary frames prediction markets and product velocity as strategic priorities; this is longer‑term and may take quarters to monetize. CEO Prediction Markets Comments

Management pushing prediction markets as the next growth engine — CEO commentary frames prediction markets and product velocity as strategic priorities; this is longer‑term and may take quarters to monetize. Neutral Sentiment: Company outlines a path to large platform assets and international expansion — product launches and asset growth targets (e.g., $1T ambition) are positive but execution‑dependent. Path to $1T in Platform Assets

Company outlines a path to large platform assets and international expansion — product launches and asset growth targets (e.g., $1T ambition) are positive but execution‑dependent. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates as crypto revenue collapsed ~38% YoY — the revenue shortfall was the main immediate catalyst for the selloff, underscoring HOOD’s sensitivity to crypto volumes. Crypto Revenue Collapse

Revenue missed estimates as crypto revenue collapsed ~38% YoY — the revenue shortfall was the main immediate catalyst for the selloff, underscoring HOOD’s sensitivity to crypto volumes. Negative Sentiment: Stock trading closely with bitcoin amplifies volatility — pieces note HOOD is moving almost in lockstep with crypto selloffs despite crypto being a minority of revenue. That correlation increases downside when crypto falls. HOOD vs Bitcoin Correlation

Stock trading closely with bitcoin amplifies volatility — pieces note HOOD is moving almost in lockstep with crypto selloffs despite crypto being a minority of revenue. That correlation increases downside when crypto falls. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets after the print (multiple firms lowered PTs though many kept buy/overweight ratings), adding near‑term selling pressure despite longer‑term bullish cases. Analyst Price‑Target Moves (Benzinga roundup)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.95.

View Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.