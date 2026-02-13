Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Strategic Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,067,086 shares of company stock worth $105,184,255. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. President Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.64.

GOOGL opened at $309.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

