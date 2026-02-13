Donald Simmons Sells 822 Shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) insider Donald Simmons sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total value of $380,232.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,554.83. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TT opened at $460.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $479.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.89. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.Trane Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 134.4% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Melius Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $434.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $484.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

