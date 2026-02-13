Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Director Purchases $39,000.00 in Stock

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) Director John Alan Young purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 85,518 shares in the company, valued at $555,867. The trade was a 7.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Trading Up 1.7%

Lucky Strike Entertainment stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $306.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUCK. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucky Strike Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUCK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. GatePass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

