Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,338,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Jabil by 224.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,338 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Jabil by 107.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682,899 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Jabil by 180.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,686,000 after acquiring an additional 487,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 453,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after purchasing an additional 230,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $265.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,864,750. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total transaction of $3,703,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,566 shares in the company, valued at $64,830,171.06. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 181,529 shares of company stock worth $42,145,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE JBL opened at $251.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $269.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

