Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3,786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9%

ILCG stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $109.22.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

