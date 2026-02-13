Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.67 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.52.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: DZ Bank upgraded GM to Buy and set a $98 price target, signaling meaningful upside vs. current levels and supporting investor appetite for the stock. DZ Bank upgrade

DZ Bank upgraded GM to Buy and set a $98 price target, signaling meaningful upside vs. current levels and supporting investor appetite for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Reports indicate Honda may owe GM compensation tied to weak Honda EV sales under their commercial arrangements — a potential one‑time gain or recurring adjustment that would help GM’s EV economics. Honda compensation story

Reports indicate Honda may owe GM compensation tied to weak Honda EV sales under their commercial arrangements — a potential one‑time gain or recurring adjustment that would help GM’s EV economics. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several medium‑ to long‑range estimates (FY2026/FY2027 and some Q2–Q3 projections), implying better earnings power ahead — a supportive signal for medium‑term valuation. (Zacks maintains a Hold rating.)

Zacks Research raised several medium‑ to long‑range estimates (FY2026/FY2027 and some Q2–Q3 projections), implying better earnings power ahead — a supportive signal for medium‑term valuation. (Zacks maintains a Hold rating.) Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of GM’s strategic split with Allison discusses potential changes to GM’s heavy‑duty truck strategy — strategic implications exist but timing/financial impact are unclear. Allison split

Coverage of GM’s strategic split with Allison discusses potential changes to GM’s heavy‑duty truck strategy — strategic implications exist but timing/financial impact are unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Reporting on internal debates over the next‑generation Chevrolet Camaro highlights product/branding decisions that could affect margins and allocation of R&D/capex, but no immediate financial readthrough. Camaro story

Reporting on internal debates over the next‑generation Chevrolet Camaro highlights product/branding decisions that could affect margins and allocation of R&D/capex, but no immediate financial readthrough. Neutral Sentiment: GM issued a service fix for ticking noises on Silverado/Colorado/Traverse engines — reduces customer complaints and potential reputational damage, though it may result in warranty costs. Engine ticking fix

GM issued a service fix for ticking noises on Silverado/Colorado/Traverse engines — reduces customer complaints and potential reputational damage, though it may result in warranty costs. Negative Sentiment: MSN reports on a recall/campaign for GM’s 6.2‑liter V8 that includes a change to thicker engine oil to address wear — a reminder of recall and warranty expense risk that can pressure near‑term margins and investor sentiment. 6.2L V8 recall

MSN reports on a recall/campaign for GM’s 6.2‑liter V8 that includes a change to thicker engine oil to address wear — a reminder of recall and warranty expense risk that can pressure near‑term margins and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term EPS forecasts (Q1 2026, Q4 2026, Q1/Q2 2027) — small downgrades that could temper expectations for the next few quarters even as Zacks raised some longer‑term estimates. (Zacks remains at Hold.)

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.