Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 7,334 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $26,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after buying an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 479,593 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,025,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

BSX stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

