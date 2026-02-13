Steven Yi Sells 4,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $34,960.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,711,330 shares in the company, valued at $23,697,024.20. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $31,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $35,760.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $82,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $84,560.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $87,120.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $89,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $89,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $93,520.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $92,080.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $93,280.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.17 million, a P/E ratio of -248.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Zacks Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 360,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 126,724 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 201,106 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

