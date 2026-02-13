Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Fortitude Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $47.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.