LRI Investments LLC Has $13.63 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of LRI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,033,300,000 after buying an additional 6,733,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,857,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $21,944,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,151,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,780,875,000 after acquiring an additional 503,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,481,906.96. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,067,086 shares of company stock valued at $105,184,255. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $309.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.62.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted targets — Arete and New Street recently raised price targets (to $405 and $380 respectively), underscoring continued buy-side conviction around Alphabet’s AI and cloud leadership. Arete Research Adjusts Price Target on Alphabet
- Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud monetization and AI demand remain strong — recent coverage highlights robust Cloud revenue growth and improving profitability from AI workstreams, supporting longer‑term revenue trajectory. Google Cloud Is Turning AI Demand Into Profits
- Positive Sentiment: Waymo product rollout advances — Waymo began deploying sixth‑generation Ojai robotaxis, which the company says are lower‑cost and more weather‑capable, a tangible execution milestone for Alphabet’s autonomous‑vehicle unit. Waymo Begins Deploying Next‑Gen Ojai Robotaxis
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional support — Some major firms (e.g., JPMorgan) are reiterating buy views, which can help stabilize sentiment after short‑term weakness. JPMorgan Chase Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet
- Neutral Sentiment: Century bond drew strong demand — Alphabet’s rare 100‑year bond saw heavy uptake (pension buyers), providing low‑cost financing for AI capex but raising debate about long‑dated debt risks. Investors view this as both a funding positive and a longer‑term leverage concern. Why Alphabet’s 100‑Year Bond Is Raising New Fears
- Negative Sentiment: EU antitrust probe into search ad auctions — Regulators in Europe have opened inquiries into Google’s sale of search ads, a regulatory risk that could pressure ad economics or require product changes if enforcement follows. Google Targeted by EU Over Search Ad Auction Practices
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy 2026 capex plan fuels profit‑and‑monetization fears — Coverage highlights a $175B–$185B capex plan for AI infrastructure; that large spend profile is creating near‑term free‑cash‑flow and margin anxiety, which has been cited as a reason for recent share weakness. Alphabet Drops 7% Post Q4 Earnings
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
