Scott Gottlieb Buys 200 Shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.81 per share, for a total transaction of $23,562.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,896.63. The trade was a 1.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $114.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Evercore set a $150.00 price target on Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

