10,054 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000.
Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88.
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
