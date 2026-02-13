Barclays Cuts Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $34.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -181.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,550,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,329,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,498 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $69,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,831,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,525,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after buying an additional 1,515,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

