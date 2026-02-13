Brokerages Set Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) PT at $20.40

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TARA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of TARA stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $337.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.38.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for virus-driven cancers. The company’s primary areas of research include human papillomavirus (HPV)–associated malignancies, where it seeks to harness and enhance the body’s immune response to target tumor cells. Protara’s therapeutic strategy combines antigen-specific vaccination approaches with modulators of T-cell activation to improve clinical outcomes in patients with HPV-mediated disease.
Protara’s lead immunotherapy candidate is PTX-35, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to agonize OX40, a co-stimulatory receptor on T cells.
