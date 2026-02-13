Brokerages Set Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) PT at $20.40

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TARA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TARA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,752,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 472,315 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $337.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for virus-driven cancers. The company’s primary areas of research include human papillomavirus (HPV)–associated malignancies, where it seeks to harness and enhance the body’s immune response to target tumor cells. Protara’s therapeutic strategy combines antigen-specific vaccination approaches with modulators of T-cell activation to improve clinical outcomes in patients with HPV-mediated disease.

Protara’s lead immunotherapy candidate is PTX-35, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to agonize OX40, a co-stimulatory receptor on T cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.