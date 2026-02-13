Head-To-Head Survey: National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Presto Industries and Livento Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries $388.23 million 2.22 $41.46 million $5.44 22.20 Livento Group $1.69 million 1,348.97 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National Presto Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

58.6% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Livento Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for National Presto Industries and Livento Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Livento Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares National Presto Industries and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries 8.18% 10.42% 8.24% Livento Group -150.10% -4.17% -3.84%

Volatility & Risk

National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats Livento Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products, medium caliber cartridge cases; and metal parts; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The company’s Safety segment patents machine learning, digital sensors, and cloud-based technology to monitor freezers and refrigerators that detects and alerts users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

