Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.93. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29,200.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc is a leading renewable energy company specializing in geothermal and recovered energy power plants. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ormat designs, develops, engineers, constructs, owns and operates clean energy projects worldwide. The company’s core technology centers on the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), which converts heat from geothermal sources or industrial waste streams into sustainable electricity without combustion.

Ormat’s offering includes turnkey power plant solutions, proprietary ORC equipment and ongoing operations and maintenance services.

