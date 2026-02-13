TD Cowen Increases Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $58.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of DAR opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 128.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,211,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,458,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 973.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,502,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,137 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,817 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,680,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

