Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.1940 and last traded at $145.0250. 1,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capitec Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average is $114.12.

Capitec Bank is a South African retail bank founded in 2001 and headquartered in Stellenbosch. From its inception, the company has pursued a digital-first approach to banking, combining a network of branches and automated point-of-sale terminals with mobile and online platforms. Capitec’s streamlined service model targets individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises seeking straightforward banking solutions and transparent fee structures.

The bank’s core offerings include transactional accounts, savings products, unsecured personal loans and credit facilities.

