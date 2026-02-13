Brokerages Set Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT at $9.50

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVM. Roth Mkm set a $11.00 price target on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, January 16th.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company’s core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People’s Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company’s principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

