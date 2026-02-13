Wedbush Cuts Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target to $7.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ APRE opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.48. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.12% and a negative net margin of 2,666.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Marc Duey bought 21,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,107.03. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 256,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701.35. The trade was a 9.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.67% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies that restore tumor suppressor function in cancers driven by TP53 mutations. The company’s lead investigational agent, eprenetapopt (APR-246), is designed to convert mutant p53 protein into a form that induces programmed cell death in malignant cells. Aprea’s research focuses on hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as solid tumors harboring TP53 mutations.

Eprenetapopt has advanced through multiple clinical trials, including pivotal studies assessing its efficacy in combination with hypomethylating agents for patients with MDS.

