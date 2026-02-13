Truist Financial Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $39.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.03.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,993.40. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic AI partnership — PayPal announced a collaboration with Sabre and Mindtrip to build an end‑to‑end agentic AI offering for travel, which could expand payments volume and embed PayPal into travel bookings. Read More.

Strategic AI partnership — PayPal announced a collaboration with Sabre and Mindtrip to build an end‑to‑end agentic AI offering for travel, which could expand payments volume and embed PayPal into travel bookings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership change and strategy push — PayPal named Enrique Lores (ex‑HP) as CEO amid a broader push into embedded/automotive payments; the move brings experienced leadership but also signals executive turnover during a tough performance period. Read More.

Leadership change and strategy push — PayPal named Enrique Lores (ex‑HP) as CEO amid a broader push into embedded/automotive payments; the move brings experienced leadership but also signals executive turnover during a tough performance period. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation risk — Multiple law firms (Pomerantz LLP and Kessler Topaz) have opened investigations into PayPal on behalf of shareholders, increasing legal overhang and potential costs or distraction. Read More. Read More.

Investor litigation risk — Multiple law firms (Pomerantz LLP and Kessler Topaz) have opened investigations into PayPal on behalf of shareholders, increasing legal overhang and potential costs or distraction. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts — Rothschild & Co. Redburn cut its price target to $32 and kept a sell rating; Zacks has also moved PYPL to a Strong Sell and trimmed EPS estimates after the earnings miss, increasing sell‑side pressure. Read More. Read More.

Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts — Rothschild & Co. Redburn cut its price target to $32 and kept a sell rating; Zacks has also moved PYPL to a Strong Sell and trimmed EPS estimates after the earnings miss, increasing sell‑side pressure. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Underlying business weakness — Q4 results showed an EPS and revenue shortfall relative to consensus, analysts cut 2026–27 estimates, and several firms (Truist, Cantor Fitzgerald) issued pessimistic outlooks; commentary highlights near‑term execution and growth concerns. Read More.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

