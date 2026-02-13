Truist Financial Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $39.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.03.
PayPal Price Performance
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal
In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,993.40. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PayPal
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PayPal News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic AI partnership — PayPal announced a collaboration with Sabre and Mindtrip to build an end‑to‑end agentic AI offering for travel, which could expand payments volume and embed PayPal into travel bookings. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership change and strategy push — PayPal named Enrique Lores (ex‑HP) as CEO amid a broader push into embedded/automotive payments; the move brings experienced leadership but also signals executive turnover during a tough performance period. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation risk — Multiple law firms (Pomerantz LLP and Kessler Topaz) have opened investigations into PayPal on behalf of shareholders, increasing legal overhang and potential costs or distraction. Read More. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts — Rothschild & Co. Redburn cut its price target to $32 and kept a sell rating; Zacks has also moved PYPL to a Strong Sell and trimmed EPS estimates after the earnings miss, increasing sell‑side pressure. Read More. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying business weakness — Q4 results showed an EPS and revenue shortfall relative to consensus, analysts cut 2026–27 estimates, and several firms (Truist, Cantor Fitzgerald) issued pessimistic outlooks; commentary highlights near‑term execution and growth concerns. Read More.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
