Insider Buying: Softcat (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases £152.36 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 13 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,172 per share, with a total value of £152.36.

Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 11 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,380 per share, with a total value of £151.80.

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,133 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,395.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,499.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,122 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,960.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Softcat to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,820 to GBX 2,950 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,135 target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,900 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,450 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Softcat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,902.22.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.

