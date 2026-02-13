Insider Buying: Softcat (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases £152.36 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 13 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,172 per share, with a total value of £152.36.
Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 11 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,380 per share, with a total value of £151.80.
Softcat Stock Performance
Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,133 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,395.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,499.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,122 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,960.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Softcat
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.
