Diageo (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £6,566.35 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,799 per share, for a total transaction of £6,566.35.

John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, John Alexander Manzoni purchased 397 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,649 per share, with a total value of £6,546.53.

On Wednesday, December 10th, John Alexander Manzoni acquired 410 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,600 per share, with a total value of £6,560.

Diageo Price Performance

LON:DGE opened at GBX 1,844.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,661.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,792.79. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 1,421.50 and a one year high of GBX 2,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,750 to GBX 2,480 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 1,840 to GBX 1,790 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,000 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,111.25.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company. With such diversity, we’re able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future.

To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

