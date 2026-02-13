Kate Dehoff Sells 16,235 Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $160,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,246.79. The trade was a 9.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Kate Dehoff sold 1,076 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $11,351.80.

On Monday, February 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 8,194 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $85,873.12.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $415,987.20.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 7,092 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $105,245.28.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 10,484 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $141,638.84.

Shares of JOBY opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after buying an additional 192,064 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Joby is leading a five‑nation effort to define a global certification path for advanced air mobility (AAM), which could speed regulatory approval and commercial rollout for eVTOL operations — a material long‑term positive if it reduces certification risk and accelerates market entry. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary is bullish in some corners — a Fool feature makes a bullish case that Joby is positioned to "soar," highlighting potential upside if operational milestones and commercial progress continue to meet expectations. This type of bullish coverage can support speculative demand ahead of key catalysts. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst: Joby will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 25 and host a webcast — this near‑term event can swing the stock either direction depending on revenue, cash burn, guidance and program updates. Investors are likely positioning ahead of the print. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week — including a CEO sale of ~507,182 shares (~$5.4M) and multiple other officers selling smaller blocks — is amplifying supply concerns and may signal reduced near‑term insider alignment, pressuring sentiment. SEC filings disclose the sales. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Broad pattern of insider disposals: several executives (Kate Dehoff, Didier Papadopoulos, Bonny Simi, others) have reported multiple sales in February — the scale and breadth of those sales increases near‑term selling pressure and raises questions for some investors about timing/intent. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Market positioning and sentiment remain mixed: short interest rose materially in January and analyst coverage is split (some buys but several holds/sells), leaving the stock vulnerable to downside if results or guidance disappoint. Read More.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

