RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 64,841 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II $FCT

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,841 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 344,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 137,308 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.7% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 295,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 26,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE: FCT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in senior floating rate loans and other floating rate debt instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. As a closed-end vehicle, FCT issues a fixed number of common shares and may utilize leverage to enhance returns for shareholders.

Under normal market conditions, FCT allocates at least 80% of its managed assets to senior floating rate loans, which are typically secured obligations of corporate borrowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.