OKB (OKB) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $77.09 or 0.00111447 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $19.01 billion and $22.80 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About OKB
OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.
OKB Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
