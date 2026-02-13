Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $115.96, but opened at $126.47. Airbnb shares last traded at $123.1180, with a volume of 3,096,140 shares.

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb reported Q4 revenue above estimates and bookings acceleration, a key driver for the rally as top‑line strength suggests demand resilience. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $121.00 price target on Airbnb in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

Airbnb Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $6,719,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 45,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,210.64. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $17,204,043.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,979.20. This represents a 92.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,027,422 shares of company stock valued at $127,060,208. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

