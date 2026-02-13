Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Financial Analysis

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago N.V. ADS and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago N.V. ADS 2.28% 7.90% 4.69% Alphabet 32.81% 35.01% 25.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trivago N.V. ADS and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago N.V. ADS 1 4 1 0 2.00 Alphabet 1 4 28 7 3.03

Valuation & Earnings

Trivago N.V. ADS presently has a consensus target price of $3.87, suggesting a potential upside of 33.68%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $343.90, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Trivago N.V. ADS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trivago N.V. ADS is more favorable than Alphabet.

This table compares Trivago N.V. ADS and Alphabet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago N.V. ADS $620.90 million 0.33 $12.69 million $0.05 57.90 Alphabet $402.84 billion 9.18 $132.17 billion $10.81 28.35

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Trivago N.V. ADS. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trivago N.V. ADS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Trivago N.V. ADS has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Trivago N.V. ADS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Trivago N.V. ADS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphabet beats Trivago N.V. ADS on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through various localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

