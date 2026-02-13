Daniel Raihani Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of BSA (ASX:BSA) Stock

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 per share, with a total value of A$206,000.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 672.72.

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, installs, operates, and maintains communications networks in Australia. The company engages in the delivery of bundled services over fixed line and wireless networks; and the installation of subscription television, smart meters, and electric vehicles charging stations. BSA Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Chatswood, Australia.

