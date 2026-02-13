Daniel Raihani Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of BSA (ASX:BSA) Stock

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 per share, with a total value of A$206,000.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 672.72.
