Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for M&T Bank (MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2026 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $244.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $217.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2026 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/20/2026 – M&T Bank was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/20/2026 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $230.00 to $231.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $228.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $235.00.

1/16/2026 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – M&T Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/7/2026 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/7/2026 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – M&T Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – M&T Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

1/5/2026 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $236.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2026 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – M&T Bank had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – M&T Bank had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – M&T Bank had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $206,679.33. Following the sale, the director owned 5,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,763.12. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total transaction of $1,140,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,324.20. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $11,488,231 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

Featured Stories

