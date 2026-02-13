Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.81, but opened at $30.66. Relx shares last traded at $30.9140, with a volume of 1,930,121 shares traded.

More Relx News

Here are the key news stories impacting Relx this week:

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Relx Plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Relx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2,574.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 1,646.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Relx by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.