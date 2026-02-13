2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $15.22. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 2,931,604 shares traded.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 89.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

