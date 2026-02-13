13,216 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 109,359 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 302,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 74,330 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 49,010.7% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 68,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,615 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,079,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $80.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

