AI Companions (AIC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.49 Million

AI Companions (AIC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One AI Companions token can now be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AI Companions has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. AI Companions has a market capitalization of $75.69 million and $1.49 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,413.37 or 0.97454122 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AI Companions Profile

AI Companions launched on September 9th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions. AI Companions’ official message board is medium.com/@aicompanions. The Reddit community for AI Companions is https://reddit.com/r// and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AI Companions

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.07072526 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,349,593.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Companions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Companions using one of the exchanges listed above.

