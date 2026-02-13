HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.83, but opened at $39.17. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $39.5610, with a volume of 1,069,475 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91.

Key Stories Impacting HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: HASI closed a record $4.3 billion of new investments in 2025 (up 87% Y/Y), reported adjusted ROE and adjusted EPS improvements, and highlighted a >$6.5B pipeline — signals of sustained growth and high-yield new assets. Read More.

HASI closed a record $4.3 billion of new investments in 2025 (up 87% Y/Y), reported adjusted ROE and adjusted EPS improvements, and highlighted a >$6.5B pipeline — signals of sustained growth and high-yield new assets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2028 EPS guidance to $3.50–$3.60 vs. street consensus ~$3.18, which implies stronger forward earnings expectations and likely supports multiple expansion. (Guidance update announced 2/12/2026.)

Management raised FY‑2028 EPS guidance to $3.50–$3.60 vs. street consensus ~$3.18, which implies stronger forward earnings expectations and likely supports multiple expansion. (Guidance update announced 2/12/2026.) Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend increased to $0.425 per share (1.2% raise vs. prior $0.42), implying a ~4.7% yield — supportive for income investors and indicative of confidence in cash flow. (Record/ex‑dividend dates in April.)

Quarterly dividend increased to $0.425 per share (1.2% raise vs. prior $0.42), implying a ~4.7% yield — supportive for income investors and indicative of confidence in cash flow. (Record/ex‑dividend dates in April.) Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage framed the quarter as upbeat and the stock “soared” after results, reflecting positive market reaction to the combination of record investments and raised guidance. Read More.

Media coverage framed the quarter as upbeat and the stock “soared” after results, reflecting positive market reaction to the combination of record investments and raised guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: GAAP EPS for the quarter was $0.63, missing consensus of $0.67 by $0.04; however revenue came in far above estimates ($114.8M vs. ~$28.7M), and adjusted metrics were strong — a mixed read that investors are weighing alongside guidance and portfolio growth. Read More.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was $0.63, missing consensus of $0.67 by $0.04; however revenue came in far above estimates ($114.8M vs. ~$28.7M), and adjusted metrics were strong — a mixed read that investors are weighing alongside guidance and portfolio growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local press provided a standard Q4 snapshot summarizing financials and commentary; useful for context but adds no new catalyst beyond the company release. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,635,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,504 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4,646.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 41,122 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,297,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 306.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 433,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 326,810 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

