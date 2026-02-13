UXLINK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million (UXLINK)

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One UXLINK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UXLINK has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $1.19 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UXLINK has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,413.37 or 0.97454122 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UXLINK

UXLINK launched on July 17th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,226,924 tokens. UXLINK’s official message board is blog.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/uxlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 786,226,924 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.00563525 USD and is up 9.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $1,436,212.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UXLINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UXLINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

