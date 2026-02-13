O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stock Holdings Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 861,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $92,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,396,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,014,000 after buying an additional 34,740,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $95.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at $2,836.68. The trade was a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.