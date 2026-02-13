CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $22.30 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.20 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average is $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

