Short Interest in Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB) Expands By 341.4%

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,317 shares, a growth of 341.4% from the January 15th total of 8,454 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,945 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,945 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Callan JMB Price Performance

Shares of Callan JMB stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Callan JMB has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

Get Callan JMB alerts:

Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. Callan JMB had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Callan JMB in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CJMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Callan JMB

In other news, CEO Wayne D. Williams bought 30,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $50,912.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,099.25. The trade was a 81.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 68,855 shares of company stock worth $113,992 over the last 90 days. 73.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Callan JMB

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Callan JMB stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 3.79% of Callan JMB worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Callan JMB

(Get Free Report)

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callan JMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callan JMB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.