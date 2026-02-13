Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,907 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 2.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $61,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $322,823,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,989,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,860,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,333,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,982,000 after acquiring an additional 478,523 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.95.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and improving profitability — HOOD reported $0.66 EPS (above estimates) and showed stronger full‑year margins and deposit growth, supporting a longer‑term earnings thesis. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 EPS beat and improving profitability — HOOD reported $0.66 EPS (above estimates) and showed stronger full‑year margins and deposit growth, supporting a longer‑term earnings thesis. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying from ARK/ Cathie Wood signals conviction — Ark Invest added a multi‑million dollar stake during recent weakness, providing a potential buyer-of-the-dip catalyst. Cathie Wood Sees Opportunity

Institutional buying from ARK/ Cathie Wood signals conviction — Ark Invest added a multi‑million dollar stake during recent weakness, providing a potential buyer-of-the-dip catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management pushing prediction markets as the next growth engine — CEO commentary frames prediction markets and product velocity as strategic priorities; this is longer‑term and may take quarters to monetize. CEO Prediction Markets Comments

Management pushing prediction markets as the next growth engine — CEO commentary frames prediction markets and product velocity as strategic priorities; this is longer‑term and may take quarters to monetize. Neutral Sentiment: Company outlines a path to large platform assets and international expansion — product launches and asset growth targets (e.g., $1T ambition) are positive but execution‑dependent. Path to $1T in Platform Assets

Company outlines a path to large platform assets and international expansion — product launches and asset growth targets (e.g., $1T ambition) are positive but execution‑dependent. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates as crypto revenue collapsed ~38% YoY — the revenue shortfall was the main immediate catalyst for the selloff, underscoring HOOD’s sensitivity to crypto volumes. Crypto Revenue Collapse

Revenue missed estimates as crypto revenue collapsed ~38% YoY — the revenue shortfall was the main immediate catalyst for the selloff, underscoring HOOD’s sensitivity to crypto volumes. Negative Sentiment: Stock trading closely with bitcoin amplifies volatility — pieces note HOOD is moving almost in lockstep with crypto selloffs despite crypto being a minority of revenue. That correlation increases downside when crypto falls. HOOD vs Bitcoin Correlation

Stock trading closely with bitcoin amplifies volatility — pieces note HOOD is moving almost in lockstep with crypto selloffs despite crypto being a minority of revenue. That correlation increases downside when crypto falls. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets after the print (multiple firms lowered PTs though many kept buy/overweight ratings), adding near‑term selling pressure despite longer‑term bullish cases. Analyst Price‑Target Moves (Benzinga roundup)

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $71.12 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $870,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,271,796.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

