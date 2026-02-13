Insider Selling: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Director Sells $258,842.50 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Blinn sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $258,842.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,752.52. This trade represents a 34.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GL stock opened at $144.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $152.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 777.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

