Matt Mcneill Sells 3,794 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcneill sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $189,055.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,296.77. The trade was a 7.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bankwell Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Nuveen LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 42,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, and serves as the parent of Bankwell Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of banking products and services designed for both individual consumers and small‐ to mid‐sized businesses. Bankwell Bank operates multiple branches across suburban Cook and Lake counties, focusing on personalized service and local decision‐making.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.