Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $296,303.04 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $296,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 581,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,045,609.03. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,995 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $235,764.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,080 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $451,080.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,581 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $260,018.79.

Power Integrations Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $46.69 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 475.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Power Integrations by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

